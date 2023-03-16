Russian artillery wipes out two Ukrainian howitzers in Kherson area

GENICHESK, March 16. /TASS/. Russian artillery squads wiped out Ukrainian Msta-B and D-30 howitzers in the Kherson area, the regional emergency services told TASS on Thursday.

"Artillery fire destroyed a Msta-B howitzer with ammunition near the settlement of Ingulets at night. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to three soldiers killed while five others received wounds of various severity. Yesterday, artillery fire wiped out a D-30 howitzer with ammunition near the settlement of Chernobayevka and the Ukrainian army’s losses totaled four soldiers killed while three others received wounds of various severity," the regional emergency services said.

Overnight to March 15, Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian 2S3 Akatsiya howitzer and a 120mm mortar with ammunition and its team, the regional emergency services said.