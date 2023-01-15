People’s Militia: New US military aid package to Kiev proves effectiveness of Russian army

DONETSK, January 15. /TASS/. The new package of US military aid to Kiev is aimed at replenishing the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces and demonstrates that the Russian army has destroyed quite a serious amount of weapons on Ukrainian territory during the special operation, the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"All this supply shows the real needs of the Ukrainian armed forces, their real losses from our work, and it is quite optimistic in this sense. It is clear that it will bring us some problems, but what is important is the basis on which it (the decision to supply more arms - TASS) is made. It is vital to make up for their losses and to make an objective assessment of the stock that remains in Ukraine after a very short time of our work. In fact, a year is very little. And suddenly it turns out that there are no warehouses with aviation missiles, no warehouses with Soviet 152 mm shells, no Soviet artillery systems, no guided missiles for aviation, and no large caliber MLRS (multiple rocket launchers - TASS). This is a very eloquent acknowledgement of the effectiveness of our combat work," the source said.

On January 6, US authorities announced the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth over $3 billion dollars. In particular, it includes 500 extended-range guided artillery missiles M982 Excalibur with GPS control, 1,200 155 mm shells of anti-tank mine systems (RAAMS), 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 55 Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) armored vehicles and 138 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), as well as 18 155 mm self-propelled howitzers and 18 trucks.

According to the Pentagon estimates, the US has already allocated over $24.2 billion for military aid to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials have repeatedly warned about the danger of Western weapons shipped to Ukraine spreading to other regions. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov warned that the militarization of Ukraine directly threatened European and global security.