Over 30 Ukrainian troops wiped out in Kupyansk area in past day - Russian top brass

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian forces have eradicated more than 30 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kupyansk area in the past day as part of the special military operation, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"In the direction of Kupyansk, artillery and army aviation aircraft of the Western Military District hit the units of the 14th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 103rd territorial defense brigade near the inhabited localities of Pershotravnevoye and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region as well as Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," he said.

"In the past 24 hours, more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, two armored fighting vehicles and three vehicles have been wiped out in that direction," he added.

According to Konashenkov, two enemy subversive/reconnaissance groups were eradicated near Tabayevka and Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov Region.