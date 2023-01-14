Russian forces hit units of Ukraine’s 80th, 71st Brigades on Krasny Liman direction

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Central Military District forces and Airborne Troops defeated units of Ukraine’s 80th and 71st Brigades on the Krasny Liman direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

"On the Krasny Liman direction, artillery fire of the Central Military District forces and Airborne Troops defeated units of Ukraine’s 80th Airborne and 71st Jaeger brigades near settlements of Grigorovka and Serebryanka, Donetsk People’s Republic," he said during a briefing on the special military operation.

In addition, a Ukrainian sabotage team was eliminated near the settlement of Shipilovka.

"The enemy casualties on this direction are over 50 servicemen, four armored vehicles and two pickup trucks," Konashenkov said.