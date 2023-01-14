Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian ammunition depots in DPR, Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian Armed Forces hit two Ukrainian ammunition depots in DRP and the Zaporozhye Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

"The tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery of the force groups hit two ammunition depots near settlements of Gornyak (DPR) and Zelyony Gai (Zaporozhye Region), as well as 118 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, personnel and vehicles in 123 districts," he said.