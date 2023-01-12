Russian Defense Ministry commission inspects Russian troops in Belarus

MINSK, January 12. /TASS/. A commission of the Russian Defense Ministry led by Oleg Salyukov, commander of the Ground Forces, has inspected Russian units that are located at Belarusian training ranges and are part of the regional military group, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"A commission of the Russian Defense Ministry led by Oleg Salyukov, commander of the Ground Forces, has arrived in Belarus. Military units that are located at Belarusian training ranges and are part of the Russian component of the regional military group have been subjected to an inspection," the ministry said in a statement.

In the course of its work, the commission assessed the readiness of the formations of the grouping "to perform tasks for their intended purpose in the interests of ensuring the military security of the Union State."

On October 10, 2022, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced the beginning of the formation of a regional grouping of troops as part of agreements with Moscow, with most of them being Belarusian servicemen. Minsk announced the arrival of the first trains with Russian servicemen in the republic in mid-October. Russian President Vladimir Putin, following the results of the talks that were held with Lukashenko in the Belarusian capital on December 19, said that Moscow and Minsk will continue the practice of joint exercises and other combat training events, including as part of the regional grouping. In early January, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said the buildup of the grouping continued, and it was ready to perform missions to protect the Union State.