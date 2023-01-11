Air defense units of regional group enter combat duty — Belarusian Defense Ministry

MINSK, January 11. /TASS/. Air defense missile units of the regional military group of Belarus and Russia have entered combat duty, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"According to a plan of the commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Force of the Republic of Belarus, the air defense potential of the regional group of Belarus and Russia has been built up. The air defense missile units have been deployed to designated areas and entered combat duty," the news release says.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that "in accordance with the cohesion plan for the Belarusian and Russian parts of the regional group of troops one of the units of the 11th Separate Guards Mechanized Brigade was moving to the designated area." The commander of the Western Operational Command of the Belarusian Armed Forces is in charge.

On October 10, 2022, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that under an agreement with Moscow a regional group of troops had begun to be formed, based on Belarusian military personnel. Minsk announced the arrival of the first trains with Russian military personnel in mid-October. Russian President Vladimir Putin, following talks with Lukashenko held in the Belarusian capital on December 19, said that Moscow and Minsk would continue joint exercises and other combat training measures, including those within the framework of the regional group of forces. In early January, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced plans for building up the regional grouping, as well as its readiness to perform tasks to protect the Union State.