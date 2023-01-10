CSTO has no alternative amid current challenges — Secretary General

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. There is no alternative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Organization is capable of fulfilling its goals, says CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, who assumed this office on January 1.

"Despite all the challenges, I am absolutely convinced that there is no alternative to the CSTO, and it is capable of fulfilling its duties," he said, according to CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov.

Tasmagambetov noted that the world today is witnessing major geopolitical challenges.

"We will have to solve very difficult political, economic and other problems. The CSTO faces no less difficult tasks. All these challenges and problems affect the key role of our organization, its authority and ability to be an efficient mechanism of ensuring regional security. Its future prestige and efficiency depends on us," he added.