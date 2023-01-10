No plans to host post-Soviet security bloc’s drills in 2023, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, January 10. /TASS/. Armenia has no plans to host the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) drills in 2023, the country’s Prime Minister said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"The Armenian defense minister has in writing informed the CSTO Joint Headquarters that he believes it is unreasonable to conduct CSTO drills in Armenia in the current situation. So no such drills will be held, at least this year," Pashinyan pointed out.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced earlier that the Russian Ground Forces would take part in eight international military exercises at domestic training ranges in 2023. According to the ministry, Russian troops were also expected to participate in the Unbreakable Brotherhood 2023 exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s peacekeeping forces set to take place in Armenia.