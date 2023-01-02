Military builders complete 414 installations in Eastern Military District

VLADIVOSTOK, January 2. /TASS/. Military construction complex specialists completed development of 414 buildings and installations of defense and social infrastructure in the Eastern Military District in 2022, head of the regional department Maxim Tatyanin told TASS.

"Specialists of the military construction complex completed construction of 414 buildings and installations of defense and social infrastructure in the territory of the Eastern Military District. 225 properties were made as planned 189 ones - beyond the schedule (in addition to the plan). Statements of conformity were obtained for all buildings and structures - statements that the constructed facility meets requirements of technical regulations and design documents, which means conformity of the facility built to all rules and standards: fire, sanitary, urban development, and so on," the official said.