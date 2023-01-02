Russia’s long-range air force to improve practice of control systems use

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Tasks of improving skills in using automated control systems and information support for precision weapons will be solved during involvement of the Russian long-range air force in the special military operation in 2023, Commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash said.

"Use of aircraft armament has been planned in the course of operational and combat training activities. Efforts will continue to improve practical skills of operation of automated control systems and information support for precision weapons. These tasks will be solved in 2023 during participation of the long-range aviation in the special military operation," the Commander said, cited by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Supporting the high level of combat readiness, combat training, aircraft and armament operability and mastering of new and upgraded combat equipment remain the key tasks for the long-range aviation in 2023, the Ministry said.