Around 120 innovative military projects used during special operation – official

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Around 120 innovative military projects have been completed and are being successfully used during Russia’s special military operation, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army Gen. Pavel Popov said.

"In accordance with the decision of [the Russian Defense Ministry’s] Commission [on innovative projects and technologies], around 330 initiatives are currently in the works. That said, only since the start of 2022, a total of 96 innovative projects have been reviewed, 54 of them have been approved for use," he told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in an interview.

"A total of 120 innovative projects have already been completed and put into practice, and some are successfully being used, including during the special military operation," the official went on.

Out of the 120 completed projects, seven have found practical use in the interests of the High Command of the Aerospace Forces, 14 - of the High Command of the Navy, 14 - of the Command of the Airborne Troops and 94 - of other military command structures, Popov added.

In 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate for Innovative Development carried out 10 miltiary-technical experiments, 14 field tests and two sets of state trials.

"In all, they engaged over 100 prototypes of weapons, military and special equipment presented by more than 60 domestic organizations and enterprises, working in the defense sector. This includes seven maritime and 30 ground-based robotic systems, 54 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight types of firearms, three sets of communication equipment, one medical device and one firefighting device," the Russian general said.