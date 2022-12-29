Fall of Ukrainian missile similar to incident in Poland — Belarusian military official

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. The military commissar of the Brest region of Belarus, Oleg Konovalov, told the media on Thursday that there were no reasons for alarm in connection with the fall of a Ukrainian missile on the Belarusian territory.

"The situation is similar to the fall of a same type missile in Poland. There is absolutely no reason for the residents to worry about. Unfortunately, such incidents do happen," he said. A video recording of his statement was released by the Brest region’s authorities.

Earlier on December 29, the BelTA news agency said that in the morning, "between 10:00 to 11:00 the fall of a missile launched from Ukraine with a S-300 system on the territory of Belarus was registered." Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was immediately briefed on the incident.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry later said that the missile had been downed by the air defense forces at about 10:00.

On November 15, a missile fell in the village of Przewodow (Lublin Voivodeship) in the east of Poland on the border with Ukraine, killing two. Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the missile belonged to Ukraine’s air defense forces.