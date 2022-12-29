Russia’s new nuclear-powered missile carriers unrivaled globally — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s latest nuclear-powered missile cruisers have no analogues in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday as he addressed a naval commissioning ceremony.

Commenting on the contribution of the Rubin Design Bureau and the Sevmash Shipyard to building the country’s nuclear submarines, Putin said, "The latest nuclear-powered missile carriers being designed and built there have no analogues in the world in many characteristics." He said they were equipped with cutting-edge navigation, communication and underwater acoustics systems as well as high-precision weapons and robotic complexes.

The head of state congratulated Russian naval officers on the nuclear submarine Generalissimus Suvorov and the small missile ship Grad and the minesweeper Anatoly Shlemov joining the Navy as well as the launch of the nuclear submarine Emperor Alexander III.

Putin also thanked designers, engineers and workers at the Sevmash, the Zelenodolsk and Sredne-Nevsky shipyards for their hard work and high-quality and timely completion of tasks.