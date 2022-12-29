China says joint naval drills with Russia helped enhance bilateral strategic cooperation

BEIJING, December 29. /TASS/. The recent joint naval exercise showed Russia and China’s resolve to contribute to both global and regional peace and stability, the Chinese Defense Ministry’s Spokesman Senior Colonel Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

"The two countries’ naval fleets showed their resolve and proved that China and Russia are capable of intensifying their joint response to maritime security threats as well as supporting peace and stability internationally and regionally," Tan said. The Joint Sea 2022 drills "helped enhance the comprehensive strategic cooperation between China and Russia in the new era," he emphasized.

According to Tan, the joint maneuvers also reflected the level of mutual strategic trust as well as the depth of operational and tactical coordination between the armed forces of Russia and China.

The Joint Sea 2022 exercises were held in the East China Sea on December 21-27. The Russian Navy was represented by the Pacific Fleet flagship, Order of Nakhimov Guards missile cruiser Varyag, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the Project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Sovershenny.

The Chinese naval task force included the destroyers Jinan and Baotou, the frigates Binzhou and Yancheng, a comprehensive supply ship and a diesel submarine.