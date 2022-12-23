Putin stresses importance of checking quality of arms manufacturing

TULA, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed the importance of cooperation between defense industry enterprises and military servicemen participating in the special military operation in Ukraine in order enhance the control of weapons’ quality.

"It is a very special and extremely important issue to provide defense industry organizations with feedback from military units participating in the special military operation," Putin said at a meeting with the chiefs of defense industry enterprises on Friday.

He added he knew well that specialists and engineers from many enterprises "visit the front line to help with prompt repairs of the damaged equipment, return it to service and check its performance in action."

"Let me stress that such a mechanism of exchanging information to improve the quality of military products for the special military operation should be permanent and as effective as possible," Putin said.

He recalled that such procedures had been established a long time ago. Russian specialists repeatedly visited Syria during the operation against terrorists to "make decisions and work on site."

"This work has been very effective, and it is continuing very productively," Putin concluded.