MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Ukraine, supported by Western countries, turned into an extremely hostile state to Russia starting in early 2022, Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces and First Deputy Defense Minister, said on Thursday.

"By the beginning of this year, Ukraine, with the direct support of Western countries, has been transformed into an extremely hostile state to Russia," Gerasimov told foreign military attaches at a briefing.

According to Gerasimov, the population of Ukraine was indoctrinated with Russophobia, and a neo-Nazi ideology gradually became the state ideology. "An active militarization of the Ukrainian state and society was carried out with the purpose of taking back Donbass and Crimea by force. In order to eliminate the military threat from Ukraine, since February 24, the [Russian] armed forces have been carrying out tasks as part of the special military operation," the Chief of the General Staff stressed, noting that the special military operation was the main focus of the Defense Ministry’s work this year.

Gerasimov recalled that since the 1990s, Ukraine, with the help of Western countries, defined the vector of its development as "anti-Russian". "The culmination of all this came in 2014, when a coup d’etat was carried out in the country and neofascists professing Bandera’s Ukrainian nationalism came to power," he said, pointing out that neofascists unleashed a domestic armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine to suppress dissent, which they equated with the desire of Donbass residents to speak the Russian language.