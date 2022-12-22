More than dozen countries take part in Russian army drills in 2022 — General Staff

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Over 2,000 troops from 14 countries took part in the Russian Armed Forces’ exercises in 2022 as part of a multinational group of coalition forces, Chief of the Russian General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches on Thursday.

"Combat training remains a priority for the armed forces. The multinational group of coalition forces involved more than 2,000 military servicemen from 14 countries," he pointed out.