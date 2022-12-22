LPR leader says Russian forces rebuffing Ukrainian attempts at counterattack

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian forces are effectively repelling any attempts by Ukrainian troops to launch a counteroffensive in Donbass, acting leader of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik told TASS on Thursday.

According to Pasechnik, "The enemy has been making attempts at counterattack. So far, those attempts have been quite effectively rebuffed, meaning we have been withstanding those counterattacks and pushing the enemy back. Therefore, all enemy attempts so far have failed."

"We are standing together and there’s ongoing support," he said. "I am positively certain that victory is near, there is no doubt about it."

Earlier, Andrey Marochko, an officer with the LPR People’s Militia, said the Ukrainians had been attempting to break through the line of engagement near the republic several times a day of late, but that their attempts had been futile, and the Ukrainian Army had been suffering colossal losses.