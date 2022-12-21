Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces have accomplished all tasks in 2022 — commander

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces have accomplished all the tasks assigned to them in 2022, Strategic Missile Forces Commander Sergey Karakayev said on Wednesday.

"Not only is the academic year drawing to a close in the Strategic Missile Forces, but the calendar year is almost over as well. The assigned tasks were primarily related to rearming with new missile systems. The tasks have been accomplished," Karakayev told reporters.

The commander added that rearmament with the Yars silo-based missile systems continued in the missile regiment in Kozelsk (the Kaluga Region), and a missile regiment was put on combat duty on the Yars mobile ground-based missile system in the missile formation in Bologoye (the Tver Region). Moreover, another missile regiment was put on combat duty on the Avangard system in the rocket division in Yasny (or Dombarovsky in the Orenburg Region).