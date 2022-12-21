Shoigu suggests forming motorized rifle divisions in Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry suggests forming three motorized rifle divisions, including those in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as an army corps in Karelia, defense chief Sergey Shoigu announced on Wednesday at an expanded meeting of the ministry’s Board with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"[I hereby propose to] form three motorized rifle divisions, including as part of the combined military unit of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, as well as an army corps in Karelia. [I hereby propose to] transform seven motorized rifle brigades in the Western, Central and Eastern Military Districts and the Northern Fleet into motorized rifle divisions," he said.

In addition, Shoigu revealed that the ministry planned to further develop the country’s airborne troops. "Two additional airborne assault divisions should be formed in the Airborne Forces troops," the Defense Minister noted.