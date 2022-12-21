Russian army’s combat potential up more than 13% in 2022, says minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian army achieved all objectives planned for 2022, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the final board meeting of the ministry attended by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, adding that its combat potential increased by more than 13%.

"Overall, all tasks set for 2022 were carried out by the armed forces. Their combat potential rose by more than 13%. The planned level of the country’s defense capacity was maintained," he said.

Moreover, Russia’s military forces performed all planned command and combat training tasks, including 14 international exercises at various levels, the minister noted.

