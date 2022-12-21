Goals for Strategic Missile Forces for 2023 formulated, to be met, commander says

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The goals for Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces for 2023 have been formulated and will be met, Strategic Forces Commander Sergey Karakayev said Wednesday.

"The goals for the next year have been formulated; they were amended, taking the end of this year into account, and they will be met," Karakayev told reporters.

He specified that preparation of the infrastructure for the Sarmat missile system continues, adding that trials proceed as planned.

Overall, the Strategic Missile Forces performed their duties in a special regime this year and carried out over 200 exercises, which, according to the commander, "yielded results."