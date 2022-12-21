Russian army builds 650 high-tech installations — Defense Minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The construction sector of the Russian Defense Ministry has executed its plan to build more than 3,000 buildings and structures for the national armed forces, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"As regards the military construction sector, all plans have been carried out, more than 3,000 buildings and structures were built. The focus was on the development of infrastructure for strategic nuclear forces. This year, 650 high-tech facilities were constructed for them, including facilities to house the Avangard, Yars, and Sarmat missile systems," the Minister said.

Furthermore, onshore power and social infrastructure installations were opened for operation in the Gadzhievo settlement, the Northern Fleet, Shoigu said. "An 1,154-meter long waterside was commissioned in the stationing point of the Caspian Flotilla; construction of one more berth was completed," he added.