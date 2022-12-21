Putin approves Defense Ministry’s proposals on structural transformations in armed forces

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved proposals on structural changes in the armed forces put forward by the Defense Ministry, he said at a Defense Ministry meeting on Wednesday.

"I agree with your proposals on further structural changes in the armed forces," the president said after hearing a report by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Putin told the minister to brief him on the issue "after discussion at the board" and promised to discuss the subject in detail.