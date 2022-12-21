Putin highlights need to test performance of weapons in combat conditions

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The performance of weapons needs to be tested in real combat conditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I expect our designers and engineers to continue the practice of visiting the frontline. I would like to thank them for doing that. They regularly go there, adjusting the performance of equipment. I hope that this practice will continue so that the performance of weapons and equipment can be tested and improved," the head of state pointed out, addressing an expanded board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Putin emphasized the need to work substantively with the relevant ministries and government agencies. "We can see what works perfectly well and what needs to be improved," the president noted.

The head of state also stressed that the Military-Industrial Commission "should be a center ensuring cooperation between the defense ministry, research facilities and the armed forces in achieving the most pressing and long-term goals, including in terms of logistics support for the army."

The president drew the attention of the government and the leadership of the Defense Ministry and other agencies to the need to work in close contact with each other within a specially created coordination council, as well as to maintain ties with regional authorities and the defense industry.