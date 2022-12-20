LPR militia reports roughly 90 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 90 casualties in clashes with forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained heavy casualties among personnel and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated as many as 90 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

In the last 24-hour period, LPR people’s militia forces destroyed three Ukrainian tanks, four armored personnel carriers, three artillery guns, two unmanned aerial vehicles and 15 special motor vehicles, the spokesman said.