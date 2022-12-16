Aerial surveillance teams equipped with short-range drones to join Russian missile units

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s missile units will be reinforced with aerial surveillance teams equipped with short-range drones, Strategic Missile Forces Commander Colonel General Sergey Karakayev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda (or Red Star) newspaper ahead of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces Day celebrated on December 17.

According to him, the Strategic Missile Forces are mastering the use of drones for surveillance and navigation purposes, as well as for combating terrorist threats, as part of combat training.

"We link the prospects for the development of small aircraft primarily with efforts to form aerial surveillance teams equipped with short-range drones within missile units. It will make it possible to expand the boundaries of protected areas, extend aerial surveillance missions and provide units guarding strategic missile systems with the necessary information in real time," the commander noted.

Karakayev specified that the Strategic Missile Forces were equipped with short-range unmanned aerial vehicles as part of the Typhoon-M combat anti-sabotage vehicle, which helped enhance efforts to protect missile divisions and regiments and promptly detect sabotage and reconnaissance groups. He also said that in 2022, the Strategic Missile Forces had taken part in a number of comprehensive military-technical experiments to assess the capacities of drones.

Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces have conducted drills with all mobile launchers going on combat patrol routes at once, Karakayev said.

When asked if there had been any exercises with all launchers going on combat patrol routes at once, he said: "Indeed, this is one of the Strategic Missile Forces’ options. We fully worked it out."

According to Karakayev, the drills confirmed the high level of coordination in the command of a large mobile group equipped with nuclear weapons, as well as the high degree of reliability of missile and special equipment and the readiness of missile troops to skillfully perform their missions in field conditions.

Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces maintained rearmament efforts, Karakayev said.

"In 2022, efforts continued to rearm the Kozelsk missile formation, providing it with silo-based Yars missile systems, and rearm the Yasny missile formation with Avangard missile systems," he noted.