DPR head says fierce battles rage on outskirts of Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Thursday said fierce fighting is raging on the outskirts of the region’s town of Artyomovsk, known in Ukraine as Bakhmut.

"The situation In Artyomovsk is changing. Meaning the guys <... > who work there are closing in [on Ukrainian servicemen] in a pincer movement, making strenuous efforts. We are seeing fighting on the outskirts, on various sides. There are settlements in the vicinity, the liberation of which will cause the enemy’s supplies situation to worsen. I don’t rule out that, given the orders, the reserves that the enemy is trying to deploy in Artyomovsk to hold the city, the situation will go as far as a complete encirclement. I don’t rule that out. That’s not the case as yet. The pincer movement is still in progress. But the fighting there is fierce as the enemy is holding ground, regardless of its losses," he said on Channel One television.

Pushilin said on December 13 that Ukrainian forces regularly introduce new reserves into the battles near Artyomovsk and try to conduct counterattacks, but to no avail.

Earlier, Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic, said that Ukrainian troops were evading orders from the command to go on a counteroffensive near Artyomovsk. He also said up to a battalion of Ukrainian forces get killed and wounded in the area every day, and to make up for the losses, 360-500 new Ukrainian fighters are sent there daily.