LUGANSK, December 14. /TASS/. The number of accidents in Ukrainian units operating in the special military operation zone has increased due to the supply of low-quality ammunition for artillery systems, Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), told TASS on Wednesday, citing intelligence data.

According to him, "due to the supply of low-quality shells and ammunition of semi-homemade production to Soviet-style artillery systems to the combat zone, the number of accidents in the Ukrainian armed forces has increased." "Thus, there were deliveries of 122 mm and 152 mm shells, which were stored with obvious violations. Also, new shells began to arrive in small batches, but they come with low-quality mechanical machining. In 30% of cases, the 120 mm mines either fail, or the mines explode in the mortar, which in most cases kills and injures the personnel," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian units were unable to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield due to a lack of tracked and wheeled military equipment. According to him, due to the fact that Ukrainian troops do not use special vehicles, their ranks "have seen an increase in the number of irretrievable and medical losses".