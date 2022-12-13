Northern Fleet to assemble top brass to analyze use of troops in Arctic

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Northern Fleet will assemble its top officers to analyze new approaches in the use of the Armed Forces in the Arctic Region, the Fleet press office said Tuesday.

"The topic of this convention is aimed at considering issues to determine new approaches to the use of Northern Fleet forces in the Arctic theater in modern circumstances. Serious attention will also be paid to the experience of the use of forces in the special military operation," says Northern Fleet Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev.