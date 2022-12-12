Zaporozhye NPP director refutes reports about deployment of Grad systems

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Director of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant Yury Chernichuk has refuted reports about the deployment of Grad multiple rocket launchers on the plant's territory.

"The information about Grad systems <…> is untrue. Neither I nor my personnel have ever seen any Grad systems on the plant’s territory," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

Ukraine’s energy company Energoatom said earlier that the Russian military had allegedly deployed Grad systems on the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP.