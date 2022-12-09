Ukraine’s shelling attack on Donetsk causes civilian casualties

DONETSK, December 9. /TASS/. A shelling attack on Donetsk by Ukrainian troops has led to casualties among civilians, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, [the shelling attack] has claimed several human lives. Details are being verified," It said.

Some 20 rockets were fired by Ukrainian troops from Grad multiple rocket launchers at Donetsk’s Voroshilovsky district on Friday evening.