MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Some of Ukraine’s army units have been forced to retreat to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk due to heavy losses, Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the interior minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) said on Friday, commenting on the situation along the Svatovo-Kremennaya line.

"The enemy is sustaining heavy losses. We have verified information that several units have retreated to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk to be reinforced with personnel and weapons," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

According to Kiselev, Ukrainian troops continue to retain control over such large cities as Artyomovsk and Soledar. "They are still staying near Svatovo too. There have been several breakthrough attempts but they typically end up in heavy losses for the enemy."

Andrey Marchenko, an officer of the LPR People’s Militia, said earlier that the Ukrainian army has been attempting to break through Russia’s defenses near Svatovo and Kremennay in the Krasny Liman and Kupyansk directions for two months.