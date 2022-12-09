Putin announces possible rotation of draftees’ units in area of special operation

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. The rotation of servicemen called up for active duty during the partial mobilization campaign is under discussion, and both the Russian Defense Ministry and the General Staff are mulling it over, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Friday.

"It may seem strange, but we have discussed this as well. We should take a look at the situation, at the developments, and some formations may be replaced with others [in the area of the special military operation]. All of them will have the status of combat participants," the president said in response to a reporter’s question.

The president pointed out that "the Defense Ministry, and the General Staff are mulling it over and will make a decision."

Putin said earlier that out of the 300,000 soldiers called up for military service under the partial mobilization, 150,000 had been deployed to the area of the special military operation. The other 150,000 draftees are at firing ranges and training centers.