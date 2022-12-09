Putin urges SCO, CIS to ramp up military-technical cooperation

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) need to enhance peacekeeping operations potential and bolster military-technical cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to the audience of SCO and CIS defense chiefs on Friday.

"Joint peacekeeping missions are extremely significant today. It is important to further improve the operational potential of peacekeeping contingents and their inclusion in UN operations aimed at maintaining peace," the Russian leader stressed.

"We deem it necessary to continue developing a constant exchange of information in defense policy within the SCO and the CIS, share experience in building national armed forces, ramping up military-technical cooperation and introducing the most advanced armaments and hardware," Putin said.

Over many years, the military contingents of the member states of these associations "have been practicing coordination and interoperability during the course of joint drills, other operational and combat training measures, and maneuvers are held on a regular basis for the CSTO’s [Collective Security Treaty Organization] collective operational response and rapid reaction forces, reconnaissance and logistics troops, as well as drills of the CIS joint air defense system, counter-terror command and staff exercises of the SCO member states," the head of state said.

"These joint training exercises and the fulfillment of unconventional missions are key to raising the quality of military command," the Russian leader pointed out.

Moscow highly values the years-long traditions of cooperation with the SCO and the CIS in military personnel training and advanced training, Putin stressed.

"We intend to further actively develop this key direction, involve the scientific potential of Russian military universities and academies for this purpose, use core training and methodological structures and combat training centers of the Russian Armed Forces," the head of state said.

The Russian leader said he was certain that "close partnership in the defense sphere will raise the prestige and influence" of the member states of these associations and "will contribute to strengthening security and stability in Eurasia and in the world as a whole and further promote the traditions of friendship and trust," the address reads.