Russia’s defense chief notes growing role of SCO, CIS armed forces in regional stability

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The armed forces of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are playing an increasingly larger role in maintaining regional stability and security amid an international escalation, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

The Russian defense minister said at a meeting of the SCO and CIS defense chiefs in Moscow that Russia’s Defense Ministry paid great attention to developing interaction with the defense ministries of friendly states and bolstering common security.

"This is especially important amid a sharp deterioration in the international situation and emerging challenges and threats to military security. The significance of discussing these problems and the role of the armed forces of our states in maintaining regional stability and security are growing," the defense chief said.

As Shoigu pointed out, it was symbolic that the meeting of the SCO and CIS defense ministers was being held on Heroes of Fatherland Day annually celebrated in Russia.

"The heroism that our peoples displayed in the struggle against Nazism, fascism and militarism during the years of World War Two did not allow the brown plague to enslave the world. Today we, as the heirs of the generation of victors, must firmly guard peace and prevent a global catastrophe," Shoigu stressed.

The Russian defense chief added that today’s meeting was a good opportunity to map out further joint steps in the field of defense and security.

Defense chiefs from nine countries spoke on the topic: "International and Regional Security, Further Strengthening of Cooperation in Defense and Security" during the meeting. The participants in the meeting also signed a joint communique drafted and agreed upon by the defense ministries of the member states.