LPR’s People’s Militia says it repelled Ukrainian attack near Soledar

LUGANSK, December 8. /TASS/. Ivan Filiponenko, a spokesman for the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic, said on Thursday that the militia prevented an attempted breakthrough of Ukrainian forces near Soledar.

"Artillery crews of the 6th Regiment of the 2nd Army Corps of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic have prevented an attempted breakthrough of Ukrainian forces near Soledar. Three combat vehicles have been destroyed, and with respect to personnel losses, at least the crews of the combat vehicles [have been killed], meaning at least two to three people per vehicle," he said.

He said military forces in all areas of the front that are the responsibility of the 2nd Army Corps of the LPR successfully inflicted precision strikes on Ukrainian equipment and servicemen.

On Wednesday, the People’s Militia of the DPR said Russian forces are completing a mop-up operation in the Yakovlevka settlement, which means it is only a "matter of time" before Soledar is mopped up as well.