Diplomat savages West’s 'deceptive' claims of 'limits' on arms supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 8.TASS/. The West hypocritically claims that there are restrictions to the list of the weapons supplied to Kiev, but Russia sees nothing of the kind, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"The Western [establishment] is rapidly moving towards expanding the range of supplies of increasingly heavy, long-range weapons. They cunningly, and eventually deceptively, characterize things as if there is a kind of a limit, some kind of self-restraint in this respect. We see nothing of the kind," the diplomat stressed.