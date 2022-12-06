Russian forces gain initiative in Zaporozhye Region, politician says

MELITOPOL, December 6. /TASS/. The initiative in the Zaporozhye Region is shifting to Russian forces, who carry out pre-emptive strikes on enemy positions instead of reacting, says Vladimir Rogov, head of the "We are Together with Russia," movement.

"If we look at the Zaporozhye contact line, we gain initiative, albeit slowly," he told TASS Tuesday. "For quite a long time, we did not have such initiative, but now we oftentimes act ahead of the enemy. This tactic has first been used about two months ago, and it has become a priority now. […] Pre-emptive strikes are being carried out, and they often land when [the enemy] undergoes combat coordination training," he said.

Assessment of casualties

According to Rogov, Ukrainian forces suffered serious casualties in the last few days, which are oftentimes higher than the expected estimates.

"The enemy’s casualties are tangible, they are visible: we receive confirming casualty information from the other side. Oftentimes, they are higher than our estimations," he said.

According to Rogov, successful strikes were carried out on Ukrainian forces in Dnepropetrovsk Region and at the contact line in the Zaporozhye Region.

"We are talking about Nikopol and Marganets [Dnepropetrovsk Region]; there, strikes were carried out on Ukrainian militant and heavy vehicles deployment areas, including vehicles that shell Energodar. The artillery performed well near the Vremevka protrusion, the enemy suffered serious damage during the counter-battery combat. […] On Zaporozhye direction, strikes were carried out at [settlements of] Plavni, Zaliznichnoye and Olgovskoye - these are the main settlements were good hits were registered," Rogov said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian forces eliminated three Ukrainian rocket artillery ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye Region. According to the spokesman, Russian forces also hit a command post in Stepnoye. In addition, an ammunition depot was eliminated near the settlement of Kamenskoye, Zaporozye Region.