National operator reports emergency blackouts planned throughout Ukraine

DONETSK, December 5./TASS/. Emergency power outages will be introduced in all Ukrainian regions, Ukraine’s National Energy Company Ukrenergo wrote on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"In order to maintain a balance between electricity production and consumption, emergency power cuts will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine. On a priority basis, electricity will be supplied to critical infrastructure facilities: hospitals, water utilities, and boiler houses," the company said.

It also pointed out that due to damage, some power plants in Ukraine "will not be able to work at full capacity for a while." "Combined with plummeting temperatures in the next 24 hours, this will lead to an increase in the deficit of electricity in the system," Ukrenergo said.

Earlier on Monday, air alert sirens went off across Ukraine, followed by reports of explosions and blackouts in several cities and regions of the country.