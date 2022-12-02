Many of Russia’s weapon systems, including nuclear ones, are unparalleled — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that many of Russia’s weapon systems, including nuclear ones, are unparalleled.

"Rosatom is making a huge contribution to enhancing the deterrence potential, to strengthening our nuclear triad, to the development and commissioning of new generations of weapon systems and military equipment. Many of them are unparalleled in the world," Putin said in a video message on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the state corporation.

Putin drew attention to the fact that the state corporation had united and consolidated specialized enterprises and scientific schools, thus propelling nuclear research and development to a new level, and contributed to the strengthening of the nuclear shield and, in general, Russia's defense capability.

"And, of course, it helped to implement major projects to develop safe, reliable and affordable nuclear power, providing new opportunities for socio-economic growth and improving the quality of life of our people," he recalled.

Putin recalled that the creation of the state corporation was a vital decision for the whole nuclear industry. He added that throughout all these years the Rosatom team had been effectively and systematically solving the tasks set to it and achieving serious results of great importance to the whole country.

"Some of your achievements are not just record-breaking. They are true breakthroughs, which keep our country among the world leaders in nuclear energy and ensure Russia's technological independence in a number of important, critical areas. I would like to stress that Russia today has nuclear power technologies that ensure our country’s long-term strategic competitiveness among other member-countries of the nuclear club," Putin said.

He thanked Rosatom’s personnel for commitment to their duty, and praised the professionalism of scientists, engineers, and designers, who had taken care of and preserved the continuity of the Russian nuclear industry’s outstanding traditions. Those traditions, Putin said, were laid down by the heroic labor of their predecessors within the framework of the Soviet atomic project, including during the Great Patriotic War and the hardships of post-war years.

"Nuclear parity was achieved within the tightest possible deadlines and then maintained for decades. These days, the best of those historical traditions remain in service to the Fatherland. Your work in the interests of the sovereign development of Russia, to the benefit of all our people, is a worthy surplus to that heritage," he concluded.