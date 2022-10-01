Defense official reports Ukrainian losses in clashes with DPR forces in past day

DONETSK, October 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian losses in clashes with units of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Russia's Armed Forces amounted to up to 40 personnel over the past day, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin reported on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, "DPR troops and the Russian Armed Forces destroyed an enemy tank, two mortar positions, two armored combat vehicles and two drones. Enemy losses totaled up to 40 personnel," the DPR People’s Militia quoted him as saying.

According to Basurin, mine engineers have still been searching for and defusing Lepestok anti-personnel mines scattered across the republic by Ukrainian forces.