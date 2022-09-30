Melitopol law enforcers foil sabotage attack as region joins Russia — city officials

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The law enforcement agencies of Melitopol foiled a sabotage attack that was planned for the day when the region rejoins Russia, the city’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Friday.

"Police officers today have found four pieces of the US-made C4 explosive on a power line tower in the 40 Years of Victory Street at the Akimovka village during an inspection of infrastructure," the administration said.

It said a bomb squad of the National Guard arrived at the scene and defused the explosives.