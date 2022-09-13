Joint forces stabilized near Soledar, ‘Akhmat’ unit commander says

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Secretary of the Security Council of Chechnya, commander of the ‘Akhmat’ special operations unit Apty Alaudinov announced major reinforcements arriving near Soledar, adding that the operation of armed forces has stabilized.

"The front has already got stabilized. There have never been so many fighters on my line [Soledar-Artyomovsk direction - TASS], even I got a very big reinforcement. That is, we have released huge forces that have already started their work," he said on Russian TV Tuesday.

The territories near Balakleya and Kupyansk, lost while Russian forces regrouped, are expected to be taken back soon, he added.

"These are common towns and settlements on the contact line with the enemy. Us taking these settlements back is only a matter of very short time," Alaudinov said.

According to Alaudinov, significant enemy forces are concentrated at the contact line: about 30,000-40,000 people.

"It is necessary to stretch these forces as much as possible, so that we do not suffer serious casualties," Alaudinov said, adding that these forces must be blocked later.