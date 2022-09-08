Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Kharkov Region — top brass

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces wiped out five depots with missiles and ammunition in the Zaporozhye Region, DPR and in the vicinity of Balakleya in the Kharkov Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"Tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue to deliver strikes on military targets on Ukrainian territory. <…> Five missile/artillery arms and ammunition depots have been eliminated in the vicinity of the populated localities of Trudovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Kurakhovo, Konstantinovka, Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Balakleya in the Kharkov Region," he said.

The military official also noted that a Buk-M1 missile launcher was destroyed in the vicinity of the Belaya Krinitsa populated locality in the Nikolayev Region and a detection and tracking radar station was wiped out in the vicinity of Malomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

The spokesman reported that over 24 hours, aviation and artillery have also delivered strikes on five command posts of Ukraine’s armed forces, including the 72nd mechanized brigade and the 58th and 53rd mechanized infantry brigades in the vicinity of the populated localities of Dzerzhinsk, Soledar and Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the 1st tank brigade in the vicinity of the Novonikolayevka populated locality in the Zaporozhye Region. The strikes have also been delivered on 51 Ukrainian artillery units and the adversary’s manpower and military equipment in 167 districts.