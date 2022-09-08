Allied forces expand foothold near Peski in order to encircle Avdeyevka — Donetsk militia

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The allied forces are expanding the foothold from the village of Peski towards the community of Tonenkoye, which will make it possible to completely encircle the city of Avdeyevka, from where the Ukrainian military bombards Donetsk and Makeyevka, the DPR People's Militia’s spokesman Eduard Basurin has said.

"We are expanding the foothold in the Peski area with access to Pervomaiskoye, Opytnoe and further to Tonenkoye, in order to completely encircle Avdeyevka," he told Russia’s TV Channel One.

He recalled that the allied forces had gained control of the village of Kodema, which Ukraine’s army had been defending since mid-summer and from where it even repeatedly tried to counterattack.

"This is a large stronghold, which is the key to Artyomovsk (renamed Bakhmut - TASS). The next gateway from the south is Zaitsevo (a community near Artyomovsk - TASS). This is actually Artyomovsk’s doorstep," Basurin explained. "Heavy fighting is going on in Soledar itself. It is very difficult to liberate this territory of residential areas.".