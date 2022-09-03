Civil companies handed functions of customers in US biodefense programs – top brass

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The United States is changing the tactics of conducting research at the Pentagon-controlled biological laboratories in order to put out of harm’s way the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of the US Department of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

"Now we are witnessing a change in tactics of the US administration in an attempt to take out of harm’s way the above mentioned agency (DTPA - TASS), whose activities have become the subject of the international inquiry," Kirillov said.

According to the general, the functions of ordering military biological programs were handed over to civil organizations in the Central Asian region and their operation will be supervised by the US Navy.