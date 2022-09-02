Defense chief reveals over $8.7 bln in deals inked at Army 2022 forum

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu revealed on Friday that at the Army-2022 forum contracts to the tune of 525 bln rubles ($8.7 bln) were inked.

"[The Defense Ministry] concluded 36 state contracts with enterprises in the military-industrial sector to the tune of more than 525 billion rubles," he said.

Shoigu disclosed this fact, when summing up the results of the Army-2022 international military-technical forum during a conference call at the Defense Ministry.

According to the defense chief, as part of international military-technical cooperation, the portfolio of orders amounted to $592.65 million ($9.8 mln) and 1.77 billion rubles ($29 mln).

The top official also said that during the international forum, which was attended by military delegations from 85 countries, 160 bilateral meetings on defense and military-technical cooperation were held with foreign partners.

At the forum, about 1,500 domestic and foreign companies showcased over 28,500 samples of military and dual-use products.

The forum’s scientific and business agenda included 340 events, which were attended by nearly 22,000 experts.

Almost two million people visited the exhibition grounds during the week-long event, the defense chief added.

Organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, the Army-2022 military-technical forum was held at the Patriot exhibition center outside Moscow and ran during the week of August 15-21.