Risks of Kiev’s provocations during IAEA visit to Zaporozhye NPP very high — authorities

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Risks of Ukrainian provocation during the visit of the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are high as never before, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration’s council, said on Tuesday.

"Risks of provocation by Ukrainian Nazis, who are indulging in nuclear terrorism, are high as never before," he said commenting on reports that the IAEA mission will cross the contact line by cars.

The 14-member mission arrived in Kiev on Tuesday. The mission will go to the Zaporozhye NPP via Ukraine-controlled territory and will have to cross the contact line.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.